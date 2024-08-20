Psychedelic medicine in Alaska | Line One

The field of psychedelic medicine is both old and new. While the application of psychedelics in a therapeutic setting are still being studied, many plant-based medicines with psychedelic effects have long been used by indigenous groups around the world for important cultural practices.

As psychedelics begin to be decriminalized and studied, how can treatment and policy around psychedelics be done in a way that respects their cultural legacy, and protects patients from potentially harmful effects? Arctic Visions, a two-day conference in Anchorage, seeks to explore that, and many other questions around psychedelics. We talk with keynote speakers for the upcoming conference on this Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Christine Diindiisi McCleave - Enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Ojibwe Nation, doctoral candidate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Indigenous Studies program with a focus on Indigenous healing with plant medicines, Former CEO, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

- Enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Ojibwe Nation, doctoral candidate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Indigenous Studies program with a focus on Indigenous healing with plant medicines, Former CEO, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. Dr. Tami Lubitsh-White - Licensed psychologist and psychotherapist in Anchorage, trained in psychedelic-assisted treatment, and advocate for integrating behavioral health into primary care.

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 21, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 21, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.