Dealing with adult bullies | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Prentiss Pemberton
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:24 AM AKDT

There’s a stereotypical image of a bully that most people are familiar with, but in reality, bullying can take many different forms. In a hyper-polarized world where dehumanizing language is common, it’s important to be able to recognize bullies and the ways they can affect our long-term mental health. Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss recognizing and dealing with the bullies in your life on this Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq. - Co-founder, High Conflict Institute, former family mediator, Author of Our New World of Adult Bullies

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 31, at 8 p.m. AKDT

