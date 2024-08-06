Dealing with adult bullies | Line One
There’s a stereotypical image of a bully that most people are familiar with, but in reality, bullying can take many different forms. In a hyper-polarized world where dehumanizing language is common, it’s important to be able to recognize bullies and the ways they can affect our long-term mental health. Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss recognizing and dealing with the bullies in your life on this Line One.
- Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq. - Co-founder, High Conflict Institute, former family mediator, Author of Our New World of Adult Bullies
