Co-parenting after divorce or separation | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Prentiss Pemberton
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:31 AM AKDT

Co-parenting is an often overlooked aspect of separation or divorce. The charged emotions that surround divorce often leave children caught in the middle of an unhealthy relationship dynamic. When parents work together after separation to keep their children’s best interests in mind, it leads to better outcomes for everyone involved. Host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with parenting coordinator and mediator Bettsie Wild on this Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Ian Elliot - Orthopedic Physicians of Alaska

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT

