Self-advocacy and accommodations for college students with disabilities | Line One

For students with disabilities, the transition from K-12 to postsecondary education can be challenging. Like the K-12 system, many universities offer accommodations, but the systems are far from the same. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton is joined by a college disabilities expert to discuss those accommodations, and how students can advocate for themselves in college.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Hamblet – College-level learning disabilities specialist, author

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. AKDT

