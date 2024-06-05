Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Self-advocacy and accommodations for college students with disabilities | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Prentiss Pemberton
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM AKDT
A lawn with an elevated pedestrian walkway over it.
University of Alaska Anchorage's campus on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

For students with disabilities, the transition from K-12 to postsecondary education can be challenging. Like the K-12 system, many universities offer accommodations, but the systems are far from the same. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton is joined by a college disabilities expert to discuss those accommodations, and how students can advocate for themselves in college.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Elizabeth Hamblet – College-level learning disabilities specialist, author

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Line One
Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at lineone@alaskapublic.org.
