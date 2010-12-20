Line One: Premature Birth

Today more than 1,400 babies in the United States (1 in 8 ) will be born prematurely. Some babies are so small they could fit in the palm of your hand. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, neonatologist, Dr. Lily Lou and Frank Blakeney from the March of Dimes Alaska join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss premature birth and its consequences. Listeners are invited to participate in the conversation this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatricianGUESTS:

Frank Blakeney , Director of Program Services March of Dimes Alaska

, Director of Program Services March of Dimes Alaska Lily Lou, MD, neonatologist and March of Dimes Alaska Board Member

