Line One: Pediatric Dentistry

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 40% of children have experienced tooth decay by the time they reach kindergarten and more than half of all children have tooth decay by the second grade. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection pediatric dentist, Dr. Joel Berg joins host Dr. Woodard. Participate in the conversation on early childhood oral health and cavity prevention this afternoon at 2:00 pm on Line One.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatricianGUESTS:

Joel Berg, DDS, MS; Chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry, University of Washington; Dental Director, Seattle Children’s Hospital; Associate Dean for Hospital Affairs, University of Washington School of Dentistry; Vice President for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 13, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 13, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

