Line One: Infertility Medicine

Photo: University of Miami, Infertility Center (UMIC)Reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at Seattle Reproductive Medicine (SRM), Dr. Paul Lin joins host Dr. Thad Woodard on Line One this week. They will discuss common procedures done to assess fertility, causes of infertility and the fertility assessment program at SRM designed to answer the question, "how long can I wait?" for women in their late 20's and early 30's. Participate in the conversation on infertility medicines with Dr. Paul Lin this afternoon at 2:00 pm on Line One: Your Health Connection.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Paul Lin, reproductive endocrinologist /infertility specialist, Seattle Reproductive Medicine
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 22, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 22, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.

