Line One: Personalized Care for Breast Cancer

This week on Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests Susan Lemagie and Jeanne Anderson discuss personalized breast cancer risk, diagnosis and treatment. Susan Lemagie is a gynecologist in Palmer, Alaska and a breast cancer survivor herself. Jeanne Anderson is the Medical Director of Oncology Research at Providence Alaska Medical Center. Participate in the conversation about personalized breast cancer Monday at 2:00 pm on Line One: Your Health Connection. The program will not repeat tonight at 7:00 pm.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

Susan Lemagie , gynecologist in Palmer, Alaska; Vice Chair, Nominated Chair for the American College of Obstetricians/Gynecologists District VIII; breast cancer survivor

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, October 18, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, October 18, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

