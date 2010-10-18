Line One: Personalized Care for Breast Cancer
This week on Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests Susan Lemagie and Jeanne Anderson discuss personalized breast cancer risk, diagnosis and treatment. Susan Lemagie is a gynecologist in Palmer, Alaska and a breast cancer survivor herself. Jeanne Anderson is the Medical Director of Oncology Research at Providence Alaska Medical Center. Participate in the conversation about personalized breast cancer Monday at 2:00 pm on Line One: Your Health Connection. The program will not repeat tonight at 7:00 pm.
- National Comprehensive Cancer Network: Patient Guidelines
- Susan G. Komen for the Cure
- National Cancer Institute: Breast Cancer
- Breast Cancer Chronicles, blog of Lillie Shockney, RN, Associate Professor of Beast Cancer at John’s Hopkins School of Medicine
- To register for breast cancer conference, call 212-8541 (health care professionals) or 212-2785 (breast cancer survivors)
Past Line One programs on Breast Cancer:
- Line One: Screening for Breast Cancer(30 Aug 2010)
- Line One: Assessing Medical Information (20 Dec 2009)
- Line One: Breast Cancer (21 Sept 2009)
- Line One: Envision the Rhythms of Life (11 May 2009)
- Line One: Breast cancer awareness with Lillie Shockney(13 Oct 2008)
- Line One: Breast Imaging Advancements(14 July 2008)
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician GUEST:
- Susan Lemagie, gynecologist in Palmer, Alaska; Vice Chair, Nominated Chair for the American College of Obstetricians/Gynecologists District VIII; breast cancer survivor
- Jeanne Anderson, MD, Medical Director Oncology Research, Providence Alaska Medical Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, October 18, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, October 18, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.