Line One: Chemical Exposure and Reproductive Health

Everyday we are exposed to harmful and untested chemicals in the products that we use. This week on Line One, Dr. Sarah Janssen from the Natural Resources Defense Council joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss these chemicals and the impact they have on fertility and reproductive health.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST:

Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

Dr. Sarah Janssen, Staff Scientist, Health and Environment Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday May 10, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 10, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

SUBSCRIBE:

