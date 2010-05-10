Line One: Chemical Exposure and Reproductive Health
Everyday we are exposed to harmful and untested chemicals in the products that we use. This week on Line One, Dr. Sarah Janssen from the Natural Resources Defense Council joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss these chemicals and the impact they have on fertility and reproductive health.
- NRDC: Chemical Index, Simple Steps
- NRDC: Protecting People from Unsafe Chemicals
- Skin Deep: Cosmetic Safety Reviews
- The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics
- NRDC: Mercury Calculator
Download Audio (MP3)
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Dr. Sarah Janssen, Staff Scientist, Health and Environment Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
