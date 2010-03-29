Line One: Multiple Sclerosis
The most common progressive and disabling neurological condition affecting young adults in the world is multiple sclerosis. Tune into Line One when Dr. Thad Woodard takes your calls and answers your questions on multiple sclerosis with his guest, Anchorage Neurologist, Dr. Franklin Ellenson Monday afternoon at 2:00 pm.
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Dr. Franklin Ellenson, Anchorage Neurologist, Alaska Neurology Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday March 29, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 29, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
