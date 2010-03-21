Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Line One: Feet and Ankles

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 21, 2010 at 4:33 PM AKDT

Some of your most pressing and interesting questions come from you asking about our feet and ankles.  This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Thad Woodard welcomes back, Anchorage Podiatrist Dr. Ken Swayman taking your calls, emails and questions about our feet and ankles.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST:

  • Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday March 22, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 22, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack