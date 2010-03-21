Line One: Feet and Ankles

Some of your most pressing and interesting questions come from you asking about our feet and ankles. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Thad Woodard welcomes back, Anchorage Podiatrist Dr. Ken Swayman taking your calls, emails and questions about our feet and ankles.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST:

Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

Dr. Kenneth Swayman, podiatrist, Alaska Podiatry Associates

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday March 22, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 22, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: