Line One: Trauma Care in Alaska

Trauma director at the Alaska Native Medical Center, Dr. Frank Sacco and Dr. Reginald Burton from the American College of Surgeons join host Dr. Woodard to discuss Alaska's trauma care system. How good is it? And what can be done to improve it?

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 24, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 24, 2009 at 8:00 p.m. PARTICIPATE:

