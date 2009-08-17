Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Prostate Cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 17, 2009
Robert Allen

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. This week on Line One, Anchorage urologist, Dr. Robert Allen joins Dr. Woodard to talk about preventing, diagnosing, treating and the symptoms of prostate cancer.

