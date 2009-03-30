Line One: Child Abuse
Line One, host Dr. Woodard discusses child abuse, its causes and sequela, in the first of a two part program. Child psychologist, Dr. Laura Jones; founder of Facing Foster Care in Alaska, Amanda Metevier; and Anchorage CASA Program Coordinator, June Haisten join Dr. Woodard in the studio to take your phone calls.
- Alaska CASA: Facing Foster Care in Alaska
- Child Welfare League Association
- National Child Traumatic Stress Network
- Anchorage Community Mental Health Services, Inc.
Download Audio (MP3) MORE LINKS:
- American Psychological Association: report on Child Maltreatment
- CWLA National Data Anlayasis System: Alaska child abuse data trends (PDF)
- Alaskan Foster Care Alumni Study (PDF)
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- June Haisten, Anchorage CASA Program Coordinator (a state employee at the Office of Public Advocacy)
- Dr. Laura Jones, clinical child/adolescent psychologist
- Amanda Metevier, founder, Facing Foster Care in Alaska
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 30, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 30, 2009 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus