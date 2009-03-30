Line One: Child Abuse

is a serious but potentially preventable public health problem that victimizes way too many children in this country every year and costs billions of dollars to our society. Today on Line One, host Dr. Woodard discusses child abuse, its causes and sequela, in the first of a two part program. Child psychologist, Dr. Laura Jones; founder of Facing Foster Care in Alaska, Amanda Metevier; and Anchorage CASA Program Coordinator, June Haisten join Dr. Woodard in the studio to take your phone calls.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

June Haisten, Anchorage CASA Program Coordinator (a state employee at the Office of Public Advocacy)

Dr. Laura Jones, clinical child/adolescent psychologist

Amanda Metevier, founder, Facing Foster Care in Alaska

