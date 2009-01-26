Line One: Science of smell
Sensory psychologist, Avery Gilbert joins Dr. Woodard today on Line One. Gilbert is known for his groundbreaking work on the psychology of odor perception and his innovations in the fragrance business. Today Gilbert answers your questions on smell and talks about his first book, What the Nose Knows: The Science of Scent in Everyday Life.Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Avery Gilbert, sensory psychologist & author, What the Nose Knows: The Science of Scent in Everyday Life
