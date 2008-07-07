Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Facelifts and cosmetic surgery

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 7, 2008 at 11:27 AM AKDT

Thinking of getting a facelift? Plastic surgeon, Dr. Zachary Gerut joins Line One host, Dr. Woodard to discuss cosmetic surgery and facelifts.  Learn about what to to expect, possible risks and complications, the recovery process and compare traditional methods versus new techniques.   Call-in with your questions!

