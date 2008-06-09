Line One: The other side of love, when relationships turn sour

What happens when the romance is gone? Local psychologist, Dr. Richard Lazur joins host Dr. Woodard to talk about the other side of love. How can you make sure your relationship is long lasting? And if a relationship has ended, what are the tips for coping? Dr. Lazur discusses the role of romance, communication and children in a relationship. The love doctor is in. Email your questions to Line One or call between 2:00 - 3:00 PM.

Dr. Richard Lazur, psychologist, AnchoragePracticing as a Licensed Psychologist in Alaska for the past 22 years, Dr. Richard Lazur works with men and women struggling with relationships, couple communication difficulties, and child behavioral problems. He provides individual, couple, and group psychotherapies to adults, adolescents, and children. He performs psychological evaluations in custody matters to assist the Court in making life-influencing decisions about the emotional well-being of children in divorce and works with "high-conflict" parents to resolve the roadblocks that keep them from being effective parents that meet their children's needs. He has taught undergraduate and graduate courses including in the psychology doctoral program at the University of Alaska. He holds a Doctor of Psychology degree from the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, has served as President of the Alaska Psychological Association, and published in area of men's gender roles and treatment of men in relationships.

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 9, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 9, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.

