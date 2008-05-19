Line One: Disorders of the hair and scalp

Are you concerned about baldness? Dandruff? Going gray? This week on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, Dr. Peter Ehrnstrom. He has extensive expertise in cutaneous medicine, surgery, oncology, and telemedicine and telehealth program design. For all of your hair, hair loss, and hair growth related questions and comments, listen to Line One with Dr. Peter Ehrnstrom. Participate online or on-air at 2:00 PM.

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

Dr. Peter Ehrnstrom, board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, May 19, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, May 19, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS: