Line One: Respiratory health
Lung disease is rapidly becoming a women's disease. Lung cancer kills more women than breast, ovarian and cervical cancers combined. On Line One, join host Dr. Woodard and his guests for discussion about women's health issues, particularly respiratory health. While lung disease is declining in men, why is it on the rise for women? Marge Larson from the American Lung Association, Kiahna Williams, a teen with asthma, and motivational speaker, Mary Marcdante share their stories at take your questions.
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Mary Marcdante, motivational and inspirational speaker
- Marge Larson, American Lung Association - North West
- Kiahna Williams, teen with asthma
