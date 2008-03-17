Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Line One: Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 17, 2008 at 11:40 AM AKDT
face_lift.jpg

Join host Dr. Woodard and his guest Dr. Jana Cole for discussion about plastic surgery. Dr. Cole is a plastic surgeon in Anchorage and will be discussing various topics in her field.

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

  • Dr. Jana Cole, MD plastic surgeon

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 17, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 17, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS:
Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack