Tissue engineering for human organ use
Dr. Virna Sales of Children's Hospital, Boston joins Dr. Woodard to discuss ef
forts being made towards the development of tissue engineered heart structures.
- National Science Foundation: The Emergence of Tissue Engineering as a Research Field
- Children's Hospital Boston: Cardiac Surgery Program
- Wikipedia: Tissue engineering
LINKS:
- American Academy of Pediatrics Calls for Cancellation of ABC's Eli Stone Premiere (PDF)
- Consumer Health Digest: Your Weekly Update of News and Reviews
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Virna Sales, MD, Department of Cardiac Surgery at Children's Hospital Boston
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 28, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 28, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS: