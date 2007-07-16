Line One: Genetically-Modified Foods
Dr. Jeffery Smith recently appeared on Line One and expressed serious concerns with genetically-modified foods. For another opinion Dr. Woodard chats with Dr. Martina Newell-McGloughlin, Director at the University of California Systemwide Biotechnology Research and Education Program (UCBREP).Host: Dr. Thad WoodardGuest: Dr. Martina Newell-McGloughlin, Director at the University of California Systemwide Biotechnology Research and Education Program (UCBREP)Original Broadcast (LIVE): Mon, Jul 16, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Mon, Jul 16, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
