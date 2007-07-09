Line One: Post-Partum Depression
This week Dr. Woodard chats with Jeanne Watson Driscoll, PhD, APRN, BC about the reasons for and risks and treatment of post-partum depression. Dr. Driscoll co-wrote Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders: A Guide and will take calls during the live broadcast. Host: Dr. Thad WoodardGuest: Jeanne Watson Driscoll, PhD, APRN, BCOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Mon, Jul 9, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Mon, Jul 9, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
