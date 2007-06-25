Line One: July 2007 Preview

Here's what's coming up on Line One: Your Health Connection in July 2007.July 2Discussion with State of Alaska Medical Examiner Dr. Frank Fallico about forensic science on the Last Frontier.

July 9Discussion with Jeanne Watson Driscoll, PhD, APRN, BC about the reasons for and risks and treatment of post-partum depression. Dr. Driscoll co-wrote Postpartum Mood And Anxiety Disorders: A Guide.

July 16Dr. Jeffery Smith recently appeared on Line One and expressed serious concerns with genetically-modified foods. For another opinion Dr. Woodard will interview Dr. L. Andrew Staehelin, Professor Emeritus of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at the University of Colorado - Boulder.UPDATE: Dr. Staehelin couldn't make it to the program as planned. Instead, we spoke with Dr. Martina Newell-McGloughlin.

July 23It's important to understand how science works and how to think critically about the information we receive when it comes to making decisions about medical care. To help understand these issues Dr. Woodard interviews Steven Novella, M.D., neurologist and President of the New England Skeptical Society.UPDATE: Our guest had to cancel and this episode of Line One did not air. We may reschedule this topic in the future.

July 30The perception is that eating disorders are more prevalent in adolescents and young adults, but is this true? Today's guest is journalist, ex-molecular biologist and author Trisha Gura, Ph.D. Dr. Gura wrote Lying in Weight: The Hidden Epidemic of Eating Disorders in Adult Women, in which she investigated eating disorders in young women and the population at large.