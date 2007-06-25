Line One: Senior and Disabilities Services
Dr. Woodard welcomes Odette Jamieson, Carissa Blades, Marcy Rein, and Leana Christy, all from Alaska's Department of Health & Social Services, Division of Senior and Disabilities Services. They discuss services made available by the State for supporting seniors and people with disabilities in need.Host: Dr. Thad WoodardGuests: Odette Jamieson, Carissa Blades, Marcy Rein, and Leana Christy, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Senior and Disability ServicesOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Mon, Jun 25, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Mon, Jun 25, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
