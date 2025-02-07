About Design Squad

Design Squad is a program that engages kids with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Each session presents a new project for kids to create using basic principles of STEM including electricity, ingenuity, and physics.

About Design Squad Camp

Kids can either work in groups or independently to create gadgets that resemble everyday tools. They will be encouraged to be creative and to think outside of the box. The step-by-step projects will teach them the importance of teamwork, persistence and perseverance. To learn more about the Design Squad and how your kid can get involved visit the Design Squad: