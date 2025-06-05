Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
This Artist Brings Alaskan Stories to Life Through AR | INDIE ALASKA

Alaska Public Media | By Shiri Segal
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:27 AM AKDT

Catch up with Nathan Shafer in this special "Where Are They Now?" Indie Alaska.

Nathan has been hard at work creating comic books and video games featuring augmented reality (AR) technology. His projects highlight authentic representation, showcasing autistic characters and Native communities with care and accuracy. Discover how this New Media Artist’s passion for storytelling and inclusivity is shaping his latest creative venture.
Shiri Segal
Shiri joined Alaska Public Media in January 2018.  Before joining AKPM, she worked as a News Production Assistant for Anchorage’s ABC/FOX/CW affiliate for six years.  Outside of work, she enjoys painting, metal clay jewelry, thrift shopping, hanging out with family/friends and traveling. Shiri is an avid traveler has been to a couple different places in Europe, Israel and Japan. She has also resided in a few of the aforementioned. She enjoys research on cultural topics and is learning several different languages including Japanese, Korean, Hebrew and, in addition, historical languages such as Medieval English and Latin.
