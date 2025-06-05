This Artist Brings Alaskan Stories to Life Through AR | INDIE ALASKA
Catch up with Nathan Shafer in this special "Where Are They Now?" Indie Alaska.
Nathan has been hard at work creating comic books and video games featuring augmented reality (AR) technology. His projects highlight authentic representation, showcasing autistic characters and Native communities with care and accuracy. Discover how this New Media Artist’s passion for storytelling and inclusivity is shaping his latest creative venture.