Anchorage charter schools: What are they and who goes?

A few weeks ago on Hometown Alaska, hosts Kathleen McCoy and Charles Wohlforth invited listeners to suggest show topics. Many great ideas came in by phone and email. One we'll pick up today is the request for a discussion on charter schools. Our goal in today's show is to explain what the schools are, how they are funded, how they perform and how families get into the information loop.

The Anchorage School District website lists 10 charters schools. They range broadly in educational approach, from technology-focused, to highly structured, to Waldorf-inspired, to German language immersion. A STEM-focused school is in the works.

Nationally, charter schools are big news. And as with education issues everywhere, debaters on both sides have a lot to say. We'll bring some of those issues to the table and hear how Anchorage charter schools address them. Key among the discussions are funding accountability and school and student performance.

If you attend a charter school, or your child does, we'd love to hear about your experience. Were you the product of a charter school education yourself? We invite your insights to the table, too. Join us on Hometown Alaska!

Shanna Mall, Winterberry Charter School

Michael Shapiro, Highland Tech Charter School

Darrel Vincek, Anchorage School District, director of charter schools and alternative programs

You, our listeners

