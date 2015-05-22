A visit to Coyote Garden
Les Brake's garden in Willow, just off the Willow-Fishhook Road, is written and photographed for magazines and plant books all around the world. Highlights include Horticulture Magazine, Sunset, Country Gardens, and Gardens Illustrated. He's sought out as a conference speaker and experienced mentor. On Wednesday's Hometown Alaska, he's all ours.
Les will walk us through his garden, discuss phases of his own development and the garden's metamorphosis as he grew to understand soil, perennials, the way to truly let a plant do what it needs to do in the garden space. Do check out the 33-image slideshow link below as we talk during the show. It will give you a real feel for Coyote Garden as Les talks about it.
And what does a gardener do all winter? Still thinking color and fun, Les devotes himself to ice sculptures. Here's one to give you a taste.
Here is a chance to ask a singular garden talent your very own questions about cultivating beauty on the frontier, gardening for spirit, creating the soul of an outdoor space.
Your questions are welcome!
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Les Brake, plantsman extraordinaire
- Teena Garay, Homer gardener and longtime "soil-mate" of Les
BOOKS RECOMMENDED BY LES BRAKE:
- Colour Themes for the Flower Garden, by Gertrude Jekyll
- Perennial Garden Plants (calls it his 'bible') and
- The Art of Planting, both by Graham Stuart Thomas
- Visions of Paradise, by Marina Schinz (my introduction to the art of gardening)
LINKS:
- Slideshow, Coyote Garden 2009, Les Brake
- Willow Garden Club
- Excerpt: Plant-driven Design: Creating Gardens that Honor Plants, Place and Spirit
- Les Brake on growing sweet peas, Horticulture magazine
- 2015 Coyote Garden Tour July 25-26 schedule
PARTICIPATE:
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 27, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 27 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
