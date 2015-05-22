A visit to Coyote Garden

Les Brake's garden in Willow, just off the Willow-Fishhook Road, is written and photographed for magazines and plant books all around the world. Highlights include Horticulture Magazine, Sunset, Country Gardens, and Gardens Illustrated. He's sought out as a conference speaker and experienced mentor. On Wednesday's Hometown Alaska, he's all ours.

Download Audio:

Les will walk us through his garden, discuss phases of his own development and the garden's metamorphosis as he grew to understand soil, perennials, the way to truly let a plant do what it needs to do in the garden space. Do check out the 33-image slideshow link below as we talk during the show. It will give you a real feel for Coyote Garden as Les talks about it.

And what does a gardener do all winter? Still thinking color and fun, Les devotes himself to ice sculptures. Here's one to give you a taste.

Here is a chance to ask a singular garden talent your very own questions about cultivating beauty on the frontier, gardening for spirit, creating the soul of an outdoor space.

Your questions are welcome!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Les Brake , plantsman extraordinaire

, plantsman extraordinaire Teena Garay, Homer gardener and longtime "soil-mate" of Les

BOOKS RECOMMENDED BY LES BRAKE:





Colour Themes for the Flower Garden , by Gertrude Jekyll

, by Gertrude Jekyll Perennial Garden Plants (calls it his 'bible') and

(calls it his 'bible') and The Art of Planting , both by Graham Stuart Thomas

, both by Graham Stuart Thomas Visions of Paradise, by Marina Schinz (my introduction to the art of gardening)

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 27, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 27 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE