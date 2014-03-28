Garden fever in April

On these long, warm days, I end up standing in my sunny, south-facing backyard, staring at the mound of snow that is my kitchen garden. Even the dog has forgotten anything ever grew there.

A little desperate, I called Julie Riley at Cooperative Extension Service with one question: Is it too soon for a garden show? NO! she answered. This is the perfect time for a garden show...there is sooooo much that gardeners can do now. Besides, she said, Alaska gardeners go a little stir crazy this time of year. That made me feel better.

So that's what we'll learn on Hometown Alaska this week: indoor seed starts, hurrying snow removal, getting a new vision for your garden and yard space, maximizing your garden budget, best tips for indoor gardening (May 31 is still a long way off!)

Bring your questions, offer your own strategies for making it through April and May in Alaska, as a gardener.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Julie Riley, Cooperative Extension Service

Cooperative Extension Service Kelly Ingram , Alaska Botanical Garden

, Alaska Botanical Garden Oona Martin, Alaska Chapter, American Society of Landscape Architects

