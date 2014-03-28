Garden fever in April
On these long, warm days, I end up standing in my sunny, south-facing backyard, staring at the mound of snow that is my kitchen garden. Even the dog has forgotten anything ever grew there.
A little desperate, I called Julie Riley at Cooperative Extension Service with one question: Is it too soon for a garden show? NO! she answered. This is the perfect time for a garden show...there is sooooo much that gardeners can do now. Besides, she said, Alaska gardeners go a little stir crazy this time of year. That made me feel better.
So that's what we'll learn on Hometown Alaska this week: indoor seed starts, hurrying snow removal, getting a new vision for your garden and yard space, maximizing your garden budget, best tips for indoor gardening (May 31 is still a long way off!)
Bring your questions, offer your own strategies for making it through April and May in Alaska, as a gardener.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Julie Riley, Cooperative Extension Service
- Kelly Ingram, Alaska Botanical Garden
- Oona Martin, Alaska Chapter, American Society of Landscape Architects
LINKS:
- UAF Cooperative Extension Service, Anchorage Office
- Bigger, Better, Lusher Gardens (organic soil science workshop), PDF), ACAT, Coop Extension April 26-27, Russian Jack Chalet. Registration required.
- Garden Design Workshop, Alaska Chapter, Landscape Architects
April 14 and 22, lectures; workshop April 26. Registration required.
- Master Gardener Meeting, April 21, 7-9 p.m., 1675 C Street, Coop Ext
- Herb Study Group, April 4, Noon-1 p.m., 1675 C Street, Coop Ext
- How to Plan a Garden, Better Homes & Garden video
- Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop, Alaska Botanical Garden (ABG)
- Organic Food Gardening Class, ABG
- Photographing Alaska Wildflowers, ABG
- Junior Master Gardener Day Camp, ABG
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 2 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 2, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
