Good old dogs: Treating them well in the end

That cute dog in the photo is mine. A delightful lab/husky mix, Clare is almost 14 and doing well, thank you. But I know that her well being and quality of life are less secure now than when she was a wily teenager. She's slowing down.

Realizing my family will face her decline with sadness, I've been seeking information and guidance on how to handle her last days well. And what I find is that most pet owners think and worry about this same problem. Many have faced it and have good advice.

On today's show, long time Alaska veterinarian John Hightower will talk us through how to think about caring for a dear pet when their health and well being change. We invite listeners to join in with their own experiences and advice. And of course, if that family member was a cat, a horse or a fine feathered friend, we want to hear from you, too.

GUEST:





John Hightower, veterinarian

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 5 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 5, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Listen now: