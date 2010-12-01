Hometown, Alaska: Anchorage International Film Festival

The Anchorage International Film Festival (AIFF) runs Dec. 3-16 and offers up a ton of opportunities from straight-up film viewing to workshops to some pretty great social events.This 10-year-old film fest offers:

14 days of entertainment

19 feature films

34 documentaries

113 animation, shorts and super shorts

6 special events

6 workshops

1 iPhone app

This afternoon on Hometown, Alaska, host Kathleen McCoy and guest Dawnell Smith, AIFF general manager will venture into Snowdance: a showcase of films by Alaskans or about Alaska. We’ll hear from creators like the young Alaska Native women who produced "A Portrait of Nikolai" and actor Jack Dalton, featured in “Native Time,” as well as others.In the second half, we’ll be joined by filmmaker and festival workshop leader Charles Burnett. Two of his films screen at the Anchorage Museum. And we’ll hear briefly from Steve Alvarez about the upcoming 2011 Indigenous World Film Festival coming in February.So join us for a head’s up guide to Anchorage’s very own film festival.LINKS:

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalist

Dawnell Smith, general manager, AIFF

Charles Burnett, filmmaker, AIFF festival workshop leader

LIVE: Wed, December 1, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

