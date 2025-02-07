Alaska Public Media is proud to partner with Independent Lens and libraries across Alaska to bring you free screenings of the inspiring new documentary Free For All: The Public Library. This film showcases the history and enduring importance of public libraries as a sanctuary for learning, community, and free access to information.
ABOUT THE FILM
Free For All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen—from the pioneering women behind the Free Library Movement to today’s librarians who continue to serve communities in a time of closures and book bans. Directed by Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor, this documentary celebrates public libraries as one of the most democratic institutions in America—where everything is free, and the doors are open to all.
Run Time: 60 min. ⠀ Rating: Not rated
COMMUNITY SCREENINGS
Join us at libraries and special venues across Alaska for a free screening of Free For All: The Public Library. Engage in meaningful discussions, meet fellow community members, and celebrate the role of libraries in our lives.
|Library Partner(s)
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|Library Contact
|Palmer, Wasilla, Willow Public Libraries
|Valley Cinema
|March 5 [REGISTER]
|6:30 pm
|907-861-7655
|Sitka Public Library
|Harrigan Centennial Hall
|March 6
|6:30 pm
|907-747-4020
|Homer Public Library
|Homer Public Library
|March 18
|6–7:30 pm
|907-235-3180
|Kenai Community Library
|Kenai Community Library
|March 18
|TBD
|907-283-4378
|Cordova Public Library
|Cordova Public Library
|March 21
|TBD
|907-424-6667
|Petersburg Public Library
|Petersburg Public Library
|April 8
|6–7:30 pm
|907-772-3349
|Cooper Landing Community Library
|Cooper Landing Community Hall
|April 12
|7 pm
|907-595-1241
|Anchorage Public Library
|Z.J. Loussac Library
|TBD
|TBD
|907-343-2856
|Wasilla Public Library
|Wasilla Public Library
|TBD
|TBD
|907-376-5913
|Joyce K. Carver Soldotna Public Library
|Joyce K. Carver Soldotna Public Library
|TBD
|TBD
|907-262-4227
|Seward Community Library & Museum
|Seward Community Library & Museum
|TBD
|TBD
|N/A
|Kuskokwim Consortium Library
|Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center
|April 10
|TBD
|N/A
|Sutton Public Library
|Sutton Public Library
|TBD
|TBD
|N/A
|Talkeetna Public Library
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|N/A
SHARE YOUR LIBRARY LOVE!
In addition to screenings, Alaska Public Media is collecting testimonials from people who use and value their local libraries. Whether it’s a favorite memory, a story about how the library has helped you, or simply why libraries matter to you—we want to hear from you!
- Submit Online: Testimonial Collection Form
- Call & Leave a Voicemail: (907) 550-8413
- Share a video on social media: Record a short (under 60-second) video and DM it to us on Facebook or Instagram.
LIBRARY-INSPIRED BOOK LISTS
Looking for your next great read? Our partners at PBS Books have curated fiction, non-fiction, youth, and children’s book lists inspired by the themes of Free For All: The Public Library.
For questions regarding specific screenings, contact the phone number in the list above.
These events are made possible by Independent Lens, Alaska Public Media, ITVS, PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and our local library partners.