Live Election Coverage - Nov. 5

It’s Election Day. Here’s what to know about voting in Alaska.

Polls are open at precincts across the state today, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.—know what’s on your ballot and where to learn about the candidates, and how-tos on registering, voting, and tracking results in Alaska.

Six House and Senate races to watch as voters make their picks for Alaska Legislature

Democrats and independents are hoping to flip control of the Alaska House. Conservatives are vying to take the Senate.

Act quickly on absentee ballots, U.S. Postal Service warns voters

In Alaska, most mail is automatically postmarked in Anchorage or Juneau, so a ballot mailed elsewhere in the state may not be postmarked for several days.

