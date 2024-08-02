Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Paint Like Bob Ross with Nicholas Hankins - Oct. 29

Alaska Public Media | By Marc Sherman
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:37 AM AKDT

Deadline to register was September 10 and registration is now closed.

Participants created their own masterpiece with step-by-step instruction from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross Certified Instructor and host of  The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season. Whether an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this was a chance to paint like the myth, the legend —Bob Ross!

Registration included:

 




    • Access to the Zoom Webinar

    • Instruction by Certified Bob Ross Instructor Nicholas Hankins

    • (1) Art kit which includes acrylic paint set, brushes, canvas, and palette paper

 

PRICE: $179
WHEN: Tuesday, October 29 @ 4 p.m. AKST
WHERE: Online via Zoom

About Nicholas Hankins
Nicholas Hankins began painting along with Bob Ross on his local public TV station in 1993. He was just eleven years old when he got his first Bob Ross paint kit, saying he felt “an indelible excitement that day which has grown exponentially over the past three decades.” Nicholas is a Certified Bob Ross Instructor and host of the new how-to painting series The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season.

This event was presented by GBH with support from The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season, American Public Television, Create TV and Bob Ross Inc..

 
Events Past
Marc Sherman
