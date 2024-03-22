Watch our 2024 Anchorage Mayoral Debate

This April, Anchorage voters will decide the direction of Alaska’s largest city when they vote in the next mayoral election.

On March 21, the city's top candidates debated on issues of outmigration, homelessness, the affordable housing crisis and more. Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Anchorage Daily News Opinion Editor Tom Hewitt moderated the live debate featuring incumbent Dave Bronson, Bill Popp, Suzanne LaFrance and Chris Tuck. Watch the full debate above or on our YouTube channel.