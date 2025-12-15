Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State | Dec. 23

Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition, Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State, is back again this year with hosts Steve Heimel and Wesley Early.

Connecting Alaskans, from Utqiaġvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. With listeners all over the state, and even in the Lower 48 and Hawaii, this show is the perfect opportunity to send love to friends and family, no matter where they may be.

This special episode aired Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on Alaska Public Media Radio KSKA FM (91.1 FM Anchorage, 91.9 FM Girdwood), public radio stations statewide, KTOO 360 TV and streamed on Alaska Public Media's Facebook and YouTube pages.

If you missed the broadcast, you can watch the full special episode below and share in the holiday spirit from across Alaska.