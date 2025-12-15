Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State | Dec. 23

Alaska Public Media | By Courtny Brooks
Published December 15, 2025 at 4:09 AM AKST
Talk of Alaska Holiday Greetings from Across the State hosts Wesley Early and Steve Heimel

Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition, Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State, is back again this year with hosts Steve Heimel and Wesley Early.

Connecting Alaskans, from Utqiaġvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. With listeners all over the state, and even in the Lower 48 and Hawaii, this show is the perfect opportunity to send love to friends and family, no matter where they may be.

This special episode aired Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on Alaska Public Media Radio KSKA FM (91.1 FM Anchorage, 91.9 FM Girdwood), public radio stations statewide, KTOO 360 TV and streamed on Alaska Public Media's Facebook and YouTube pages.

If you missed the broadcast, you can watch the full special episode below and share in the holiday spirit from across Alaska.
Events Past
Courtny Brooks
See stories by Courtny Brooks