Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State | Dec 24

Stay warm this Christmas Eve with Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition, Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across The State, co-hosted this year by Steve Heimel and Wesley Early.

Connecting Alaskans, from Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. With listeners all over the state, and even in the lower 48 and Hawaii, this show is the perfect opportunity to send love to friends and family, no matter where they may be.

Join in on the cheer Tuesday, December 24 at 10 a.m. on Alaska Public Media Radio KSKA FM (91.1 FM Anchorage, 91.9 FM Girdwood), public radio stations statewide, KTOO 360 TV, or by streaming on Alaska Public Media's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

To participate:

