Estate Planning: Protecting Your Legacy | Feb. 24

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 6 pm

Anchorage Public Library (Z.J. Loussac Library)

3600 Denali St, Anchorage, AK 99503

We hosted an informative and empowering Estate Planning Seminar

on February 24 at the Z.J. Loussac Library (Moose Room), led by Glenn E. Cravez, an Alaska attorney with more than 40 years of experience helping individuals and families plan for the future.

These seminars are designed to help people understand the basics of estate planning, including how to protect their assets, plan for their families, and make informed decisions about their financial future.

This event has concluded, but we plan to offer similar seminars in the future. If you would like to be notified about upcoming estate planning events, please contact Jodi Plikat, Manager of Major & Legacy Giving, at jplikat@alaskapublic.org.

You can also request a free Estate Planning Guide by filling out our request form.