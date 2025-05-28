Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen – Documentary Preview Event

Alaska Public Media is proud to partner with Independent Lens and Alaska Warrior Partnership for a special community screening at The Nave in Anchorage on Thursday, May 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Experience a powerful preview of Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen, a new Independent Lens documentary that follows Marine veteran Anthony Marquez as he honors fallen comrades by reconnecting with their families and hand-delivering battlefield crosses.

This free event will feature selected film clips, a panel discussion, live music, refreshments, and a veteran story circle. Mental health specialists will also be available on site.

Space is limited — please RSVP at bit.ly/Make-Peace-or-Die-RSVP.

Where: The Nave, 3502 Spenard Road, Anchorage

When: Thursday, May 22 | 5:00–8:00 p.m.