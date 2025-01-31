Free For All: The Public Library - Community Screenings Across Alaska

Alaska Public Media is proud to partner with Independent Lens and libraries across Alaska to bring you free screenings of the inspiring new documentary Free For All: The Public Library. This film showcases the history and enduring importance of public libraries as a sanctuary for learning, community, and free access to information.

ABOUT THE FILM

Free For All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen—from the pioneering women behind the Free Library Movement to today’s librarians who continue to serve communities in a time of closures and book bans. Directed by Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor, this documentary celebrates public libraries as one of the most democratic institutions in America—where everything is free, and the doors are open to all.

Run Time: 60 min. ⠀ Rating: Not rated ⠀

COMMUNITY SCREENINGS

Join us at libraries and special venues across Alaska for a free screening of Free For All: The Public Library. Engage in meaningful discussions, meet fellow community members, and celebrate the role of libraries in our lives.

Library Partner(s) Venue Date Time Library Contact Palmer, Wasilla, Willow Public Libraries Valley Cinema March 5 6:30 pm 907-861-7655 Sitka Public Library Sitka Public Library March 6 6:30 pm 907-747-4020 Homer Public Library Homer Public Library March 18 6 pm –7:30 pm 907-235-3180 Kenai Community Library Kenai Community Library March 18 TBD 907-283-4378 Cordova Public Library Cordova Public Library March 21 TBD 907-424-6667 Petersburg Public Library Petersburg Public Library April 8, 9 or 10 (TBD) TBD 907-772-3349 Cooper Landing Community Library Cooper Landing Community Hall April 12 7 pm 907-598-3094 Anchorage Public Library Z.J. Loussac Library TBD TBD 907-343-2856 Wasilla Public Library Wasilla Public Library TBD TBD 907-376-5913 Joyce K. Carver Soldotna Public Library Joyce K. Carver Soldotna Public Library TBD TBD 907-262-4227 Seward Comunity Library & Museum Seward Comunity Library & Museum TBD TBD Kuskokwim Consortium Library TBD TBD TBD Sutton Public Library Sutton Public Library TBD TBD Talkeetna Public Library TBD TBD TBD

SHARE YOUR LIBRARY LOVE!

In addition to screenings, Alaska Public Media is collecting testimonials from people who use and value their local libraries. Whether it’s a favorite memory, a story about how the library has helped you, or simply why libraries matter to you—we want to hear from you!



Submit Online: Testimonial Collection Form

Call & Leave a Voicemail: (907) 550-8413

Share a video on social media: Record a short (under 60-second) video and DM it to us on Facebook or Instagram.

LIBRARY-INSPIRED BOOK LISTS

Looking for your next great read? Our partners at PBS Books have curated fiction, non-fiction, youth, and children’s book lists inspired by the themes of Free For All: The Public Library.

For questions regarding specific screenings, contact the phone number in the list above.

These events are made possible by Independent Lens, Alaska Public Media, ITVS, PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and our local library partners.

