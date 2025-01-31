Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Free For All: The Public Library - Community Screenings Across Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Marc Sherman
Published January 31, 2025 at 2:20 PM AKST

Alaska Public Media is proud to partner with Independent Lens and libraries across Alaska to bring you free screenings of the inspiring new documentary Free For All: The Public Library. This film showcases the history and enduring importance of public libraries as a sanctuary for learning, community, and free access to information.

ABOUT THE FILM
Free For All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen—from the pioneering women behind the Free Library Movement to today’s librarians who continue to serve communities in a time of closures and book bans. Directed by Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor, this documentary celebrates public libraries as one of the most democratic institutions in America—where everything is free, and the doors are open to all.
Run Time: 60 min. ⠀ Rating: Not rated ⠀

COMMUNITY SCREENINGS
Join us at libraries and special venues across Alaska for a free screening of Free For All: The Public Library. Engage in meaningful discussions, meet fellow community members, and celebrate the role of libraries in our lives.

Library Partner(s)VenueDateTimeLibrary Contact
Palmer, Wasilla, Willow Public LibrariesValley CinemaMarch 56:30 pm907-861-7655
Sitka Public LibrarySitka Public LibraryMarch 66:30 pm907-747-4020
Homer Public LibraryHomer Public LibraryMarch 186 pm –7:30 pm907-235-3180
Kenai Community LibraryKenai Community LibraryMarch 18TBD907-283-4378
Cordova Public LibraryCordova Public LibraryMarch 21TBD907-424-6667
Petersburg Public LibraryPetersburg Public LibraryApril 8, 9 or 10 (TBD)TBD907-772-3349
Cooper Landing Community LibraryCooper Landing Community HallApril 127 pm907-598-3094
Anchorage Public LibraryZ.J. Loussac LibraryTBDTBD907-343-2856
Wasilla Public LibraryWasilla Public LibraryTBDTBD907-376-5913
Joyce K. Carver Soldotna Public LibraryJoyce K. Carver Soldotna Public LibraryTBDTBD907-262-4227
Seward Comunity Library & MuseumSeward Comunity Library & MuseumTBDTBD
Kuskokwim Consortium LibraryTBDTBDTBD
Sutton Public LibrarySutton Public LibraryTBDTBD
Talkeetna Public LibraryTBDTBDTBD

SHARE YOUR LIBRARY LOVE!
In addition to screenings, Alaska Public Media is collecting testimonials from people who use and value their local libraries. Whether it’s a favorite memory, a story about how the library has helped you, or simply why libraries matter to you—we want to hear from you!

LIBRARY-INSPIRED BOOK LISTS
Looking for your next great read? Our partners at PBS Books have curated fiction, non-fiction, youth, and children’s book lists inspired by the themes of Free For All: The Public Library.

For questions regarding specific screenings, contact the phone number in the list above.

These events are made possible by Independent Lens, Alaska Public Media, ITVS, PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and our local library partners.
Marc Sherman
Marc is a marketing specialist at Alaska Public Media, where he channels his passion for storytelling into crafting engaging content, including the weekly This Week on Alaska Public Media newsletter. Outside of work, Marc enjoys exploring Alaska’s outdoors and capturing its breathtaking beauty through his lens.
