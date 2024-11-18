Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 18, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Newly released results show the ballot measure to repeal ranked choice voting is now failing by a slim margin. Plus, the Anchorage Assembly is set to vote on whether to take the first step toward establishing civilian oversight of the police department. And, a beached whale in Anchorage attracts all kinds of whale enthusiasts.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Theo Greenly in King Cove

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.