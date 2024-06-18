Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Firefighters manage a wildfire burning in the Interior. Plus, a string of recent workplace deaths on the North Slope leads to questions. And, a master craftsman travels to Sitka to help repair a 125-year-old church.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Colette Czarnecki in Petersburg

Jeb Sharp in Sitka

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.