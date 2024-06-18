Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 18, 2024 at 5:52 PM AKDT
A sign in a grassy field reads "Vote here today."
A sign directs voters to a polling location in Unalaska, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Hope McKenney/KUCB)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Firefighters manage a wildfire burning in the Interior. Plus, a string of recent workplace deaths on the North Slope leads to questions. And, a master craftsman travels to Sitka to help repair a 125-year-old church.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Colette Czarnecki in Petersburg
Jeb Sharp in Sitka
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
