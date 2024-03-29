Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 29, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:39 PM AKDT
Congresswoman Mary Peltola speaks to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 26, 2024. Such speeches are annual events for all three members of Alaska's delegation to Congress. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola frequently votes against her party. Plus, the federal government says the state owes school districts millions after a snafu with pandemic relief funds. And, a class in Soldotna teaches students about Native beadwork and traditions.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board and Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
