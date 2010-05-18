Talk of Alaska: Combating Childhood Obesity

The national campaign to eliminate juvenile obesity in one generation might be a tough sell in Alaska, where choices and options for both food and exercise can be limited. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll take a look at some strategies that are working.The Alaska perspective on juvenile obesity is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Dr. Thad Woodard , Anchorage pediatrician, host of KSKA’s Line One: Your Health Connection

, Anchorage pediatrician, host of KSKA’s Line One: Your Health Connection Jason Moen, Team Leader, Russian Mission School

Team Leader, Russian Mission School Live callers statewide.

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 18, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide