Talk of Alaska: Combating Childhood Obesity

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published May 17, 2010 at 11:19 PM AKDT

The national campaign to eliminate juvenile obesity in one generation might be a tough sell in Alaska, where choices and options for both food and exercise can be limited.  On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll take a look at some strategies that are working.The Alaska perspective on juvenile obesity is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician, host of KSKA’s Line One: Your Health Connection
  • Jason Moen, Team Leader, Russian Mission School
  • Live callers statewide.

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 18, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
