Talk of Alaska: Combating Childhood Obesity
The national campaign to eliminate juvenile obesity in one generation might be a tough sell in Alaska, where choices and options for both food and exercise can be limited. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll take a look at some strategies that are working.The Alaska perspective on juvenile obesity is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician, host of KSKA’s Line One: Your Health Connection
- Jason Moen, Team Leader, Russian Mission School
- Live callers statewide.
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
- Send e-mail totalk aprn org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 18, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide