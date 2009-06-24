Alaska News Nightly: June 24, 2009

Senator Mark Begich meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor.Photo By Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCIndividual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio (MP3)Claman Proposes Anti-discrimination Measure For April Ballot Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageAnchorage acting mayor Matt Claman wants to let voters weigh in on a controversial proposal to protect gays and lesbians from discrimination. A public hearing on the ordinance once again dominated the assembly meeting last night. Claman thinks a city vote will help settle the issue.Suit Filed Over Knik Arm Project Ellen Lockyer, APRN - AnchorageTempers are roiling over this week's decision by an Anchorage policy committee regarding the long proposed Knik Arm Bridge project. Attorneys for the cities of Houston and Wasilla filed suit on Tuesday in response to a bid to delay the bridge plan.Washington Company to Run Mary Conrad Center The Associated PressA Washington-based company will take over management of the Mary Conrad Center, a long-term care facility in Anchorage. Prestige Care, Inc. will begin managing the nursing home July 1.Begich Meets with Supreme Court Nominee Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCAlaska Senator Mark Begich (D-AK) met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Sonia Sotomayor today in the U-S Capitol Building. The two sat down behind closed doors for a lengthy 45 minute session. Begich called it a "good discussion"Kensington Decision Could Ripple Through State Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - JuneauMonday's Kensington Mine court decision could have impacts throughout Southeast Alaska, as well as other parts of the state. A training program hopes to place about 250 people in construction and other jobs at the mine. Some will come from the region's economically depressed villages.Schools Closing In Southeast Island School District Jay Marble, KRBD - Prince of Wales IslandThe Southeast Island School District is indicating that three of its schools will not operate in the coming year. SISD is a Rural Education Attendance Area serving very small communities.Deadly Virus Found in Alaskan Sea Otters Casey Kelly, KBBI - HomerA virus that has killed thousands of harbor seals in the Atlantic Ocean has been discovered in sea otters in Alaska, and it may pose a threat to other marine mammals living in the Pacific.Sailboat Crew Sharing Views On Ocean Changes Anne Hillman, KUCB - UnalaskaThe 64-foot Ocean Watch sailboat is circumnavigating the Americas to teach communities on both continents about the vulnerable, changing oceans. The ship is in Unalaska this week to learn about the community and teach about its project.