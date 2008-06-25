Alaska News Nightly: June 25, 2008

Alaskans are responding with disbelief to the Supreme Court decision today that slashes the Exxon Valdez punitive damages award. We have reactions from plaintiffs in Homer, Kodiak and Cordova where signs read, "Exxon made money, we paid money."

Supreme Court Exxon Valdez ruling sends shockwaves across the stateAnnie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageThe U.S. Supreme Court today united Alaskans in a sense of shock and sadness. In a 5-3 ruling, the justices slashed the $2.5 billion punitive damages award Exxon Mobil had been ordered to pay for the Exxon Valdez disaster. Feidt/APRNCordova reacts with anger and disbeliefAmy Bracken, KCHU - ValdezAmy Bracken has been speaking today with Cordova residents. She says the weather in town is dreary, kind of like the mood.Exxon Valdez ruling seen as narrow and legalisticSteve Heimel, APRN - AnchorageThe Supreme Court has been sharply divided on the issue of punitive damages for years, and today's Exxon Valdez ruling doesn't change that.Kodiak reacts to Exxon Valdez decisionCasey Kelly, KMXT - KodiakIn Kodiak, home of the largest fishing fleet affected by the Exxon Valdez spill, fishermen and others are reacting with disappointment to today's news from the Supreme Court. Many were counting on a higher award to help them pay for things like retirement and upgrading their boats.Homer reacts to Exxon Valdez decisionEmily Schwing, KBBI - HomerFishermen in Homer were also affected by the spill and its aftermath.Governor Palin and Alaska's Congressional delegation condemn Supreme Court rulingAnnie Feidt, Dave Donaldson, Steve Heimel - APRNAlaska's state and national leaders also expressed their disappointment today. Governor Sarah Palin used the word "gutted" to describe the Supreme Courts' impact on the punitive damages award.Vic Kohring headed to prison June 30The Associated PressA judge says former state Representative Vic Kohring must surrender to the U.S. Marshal Service in Anchorage on Monday. The Wasilla Republican was convicted of taking bribes to push legislation for a major natural gas pipeline and oil taxes.Governor Palin calls for second special sessionDave Donaldson, APRN - JuneauThe legislature will be back in special session on July 9 -- just a week after the end of the current special session dealing with a project to develop a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to North American markets. Lawmakers must decide whether to approve a license for TransCanada to proceed with the project under the terms of the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA).Anchorage suit to determine educational role for parents of autistic childrenLen Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageHow much say should parents have when determining the educational program of their autistic child? It's a question that's put parents Chris and Dan Saddler and the Anchorage School District into federal court.Historical excavation to begin at Baranoff Museum in KodiakMary Donaldson, KMXT - KodiakThe Baranov and Alutiiq Museums are teaming up to begin an excavation at the historic Baranov Museum site in Kodiak.