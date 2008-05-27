Alaska News Nightly: May 27, 2008

Ferry Columbia sidelined by generator fireDeanna Garrison, KRBD - KetchikanA generator aboard the state's largest ferry caught on fire this weekend while sailing between Ketchikan and Wrangell.Sealaska reports strong earnings ahead of annual shareholder meetingEd Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - JuneauSoutheast Alaska's regional Native corporation had its highest revenues in recent memory last year. Sealaska made money from investments, timber operations and a number of other subsidiaries. The corporation's annual report was released as shareholders prepared for Sealaska's annual meeting, which will be held this year in San Francisco.Sea lion death disappoints, puzzles Petersburg marine mammal observersJoe Viechnicki, KFSK - PetersburgAn emaciated young female sea lion rescued from rocks south of Petersburg last week died before it could be transported to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. The Petersburg Marine Mammal Center, volunteers and the SeaLife Center were hoping to nurse the sick animal back to good health in Seward before returning it to Southeast Alaska. Instead, they'll try to find out why the sea lion died.Healthy Alaska Native foods gaining attention of cancer survivorsLori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageA new book that examines health benefits of traditional Alaska foods for cancer survivors is gaining attention beyond its original audience. The book is a full-color guide to 70 land and sea foods traditionally gathered by Alaska Natives.

Summer comes to BarrowEarl Finkler, KBRW - BarrowIn Barrow the winters are rather long and dark according to weather statistics. But for those who live there, including commentator Earl Finkler, there can suddenly be a sprint to summer for both two- and four-legged residents.