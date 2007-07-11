Alaska News Nightly: July 11, 2007

Below is the complete story list and audio from today's Alaska News Nightly, as broadcast on APRN stations statewide. Individual stories are available in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to our news feeds via e-mail, podcast and RSS anytime.Murkowski and Stevens sign on to global warming billJoel Southern, APRN - Washington, D.C.For the first time, Alaska senators Lisa Murkowski and Ted Stevens today put their names on a bill that would make mandatory cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. In return, the bill would set up funds that could help Alaska deal with a range of climate change effects.Climate change affecting National Parks in AlaskaEllen Lockyer, APRN - AnchorageEvidence of climate change is not limited to sea ice and coastal zones in Alaska. A report just out examines the effects of warming on many of our state's National Parks.Last month's education ruling may lead to more state control of local schoolsDave Donaldson, APRN - JuneauThe legislative task force charged with developing with an equitable and adequate way to pay for education in Alaska heard a case today for taking over more management oversight of some school districts.BIA may move offices from Juneau to Anchorage Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageThe Alaska regional office for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is considering a move from Juneau to Anchorage, possibly within the next few months. BIA regional director Nils Cesar says all other Department of Interior directors are already in Anchorage. Cesar says when the BIA opened an office in Alaska 50 years ago Anchorage was a small community, but with the growth of the city he says the move would place the agency within a less costly travel distance for the majority of Alaska's 231 federally-recognized tribes.Stranded marine mammals get their own hotline in Alaska Mike Mason, KBBI - HomerGovernment agencies, non-government organizations and individuals across the state of Alaska have collaborated to set up a stranded marine mammal hotline.Anita Bay enhanced fishery returns exceeding expectationsSteve Brown, KSTK - WrangellReturns are exceeding expectations this summer at the Anita Bay enhanced fishery in Southeast. The terminal harvest area is about 15 miles southwest of Wrangell and is operated by the Southeast Alaska Regional Aquaculture Association (SARAA). The fishery has been operating out of Anita Bay for the last six years.

Dillingham's 'Dancing Salmon' stepping out with 20 tons of premium fishJohanna Eurich, KDLG - DillinghamThree generations process fish at Dancing Salmon -- a small boutique processor and smokehouse in Dillingham selling their top-quality fish products to buyers in Boston and Virginia.