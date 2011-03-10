Addressing Alaskans: T. R. Reid

Journalist, author and NPR commentator, T.R. Reid visited the Alaska World Affairs Council last month to discuss his latest book, The Healing of America: The Global Quest for Better, Cheaper, Fairer Health Care. Reid has traveled the world comparing various health care systems for his book and his two Frontline documentary films, Sick Around the World and A Second Opinion.From Medicare to employment benefits to native health services, the United States houses an array of health care systems represented all over the world. On the global quest for "better, cheaper, fairer health care," Reid contends the U.S. can learn from other countries by adopting one health care system for all.

Download Audio (MP3)BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday March 10, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.RECORDED: Friday, February 4, 2011SPEAKER: T. R. Reid, journalist, author, producer, NPR commentatorEVENT: Alaska World Affairs Council

